Lindsay Lohan’s affair with the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia (photo)
American actress Lindsay Lohan, known for the films “mean girls” and “Freaky Friday”, was fascinated by the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud. It is claimed by the Western media. The king’s son flunked a movie star with expensive gifts. Among other things, according to the publication Page Six, he presented her credit card in a gift box, putting on the expense of large amount. The Prince also enables Lindsay to use his private plane. Between them constantly there is an active correspondence.
Representatives of Lohan say that the actress and the Prince actually met, but met only once — at the races “Formulas-1” last year.
33-year-old Mohammed bin Salman is married and has four children.
It is believed that he personally gave last year order to be brutally killed by Saudi journalist and opposition activist Jamal Khashoggi.
33-year-old Lindsay Lohan moved to the middle East in 2017 (from, particularly in Dubai, where she spends a lot of time), as in the US, it faced problems due to non-payment of taxes.
Lindsay Lohan has previously been in a romantic relationship with Russian businessman Egor Tarasovym. They scandal broke in 2016. The actress accused the groom in the assault.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter