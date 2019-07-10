Linfield vs Rosenborg live streaming free: preview, prediction
Linfield – Rosenborg. Champions League match forecast (07/10/2019)
Rosenborg is considered to be the clear favorite of the meeting, but whether Linfield will be able to question this status on July 10th – in our forecast we considered the likelihood of such an outcome. Wait for a sensation?
Linfield
Last season, Linfield scored its 53rd championship title, outperforming the second Ballymina in the standings by seven points. While the championship in Northern Ireland has not yet started, the “blue ones” are forced to keep fit in friendly matches – in the latter of them they did not justify the predictions and lost 2: 4 to the Scottish “St. Johnstone”, having suffered a third setback in a row.
Rosenborg
Rosenborg was very good last season, winning the league title and the Cup of Norway, but the start of the current season for the “little trolls” was a failure. Erik Horneland’s team won its first victory only in the sixth round, and on the basis of 14 fights it is only on the seventh line in the table, losing nine points to the leader of Molde.
Statistics
The teams have already met in the Champions League qualification in 2010 – then a zero draw was recorded in Belfast, and Rosenborg beat Linfield 2: 0 at home and passed on
Last season, Rosenborg lost both Valyura and Celtic away matches at the Champions League qualification stage.
In the Europa League last season, Rosenborg did not win a single away match – two losses and a draw
Only in one of the 19 most recent official away games did Rosenborg win big
Forecast
“Rosenborg” gradually got out of the crisis, but the stability of the team Horneland still lacks. Especially hard “little trolls” are given away meetings, so the chances of success at the “Linfield” is definitely there. “Rosenborg” is unlikely to take a lot of risk and will not rely on the attack, the “blue” will probably play the game, and in their field they lose extremely rarely.