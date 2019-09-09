Linnet called the reason he was unable to play in Germany (video)
September 9, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Yevhen Konoplyanka
Ex-player of “Schalke 04” Yevhen Konoplyanka explained the decision by which he left the Bundesliga, where he performed for three years.
“Perhaps this will sound funny, but if I got an offer from Borussia Dortmund or Bayern probably would have denied them. Why? The Bundesliga is not my championship. I realized after a year of being there.
I will not say that he made a mistake that I regret. But the Spanish League was more my style than the German. In Germany, more physical football, I do not fit. You need to choose your League and team that I did,” said Linnet.
We will remind, last week the goal became Shakhtar player, signing a three-year contract.