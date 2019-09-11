Linnet held his first training session in “Shakhtar” (photos)
September 11, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
29-year-old Shakhtar midfielder Yevhen Konoplyanka September 11 returned from the national team of Ukraine and held their first training session as part of the Donetsk club on the basis of “Svyatoshin”.
This is the official Twitter of the Pitmen.
In his new club Konoplyanka will serve under 15-m number.
We will remind, last week the goal became Shakhtar player, signing a three-year contract.