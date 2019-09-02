Linnet moved to Shakhtar
Ukrainian midfielder German “Schalke” Yevhen Konoplyanka has become a player of Shakhtar Donetsk.
The contract was signed for three years, the press service of FC “Shakhtar”.
Recall that last season, Konoplyanka were not the basis for Schalke, scoring one goal and giving two assists in 21 games in all competitions for the “cobalt”.
Yevhen Konoplyanka made his debut for Dnipro in the age of 17. With this team Konoplyanka won silver and bronze medalist of the championship of Ukraine, in 2014/15 season reached the final of the Europa League.
Later played for the Spanish “Seville” which in 2016, won the Europa League and the German “Schalke”.