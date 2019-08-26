Linseed mask is some kind of treasure! I felt like 20 years, and my husband compliments began to indulge! In General, try it yourself!
The effect of 100%! After the winter my skin was tortured, but after the masks made of linen, skin freshened and tightened, that everyone is asking about which salon I visit!
Homemade masks usually super-economical, natural and easy to prepare.
If you want to rejuvenate and refresh skin, we offer you a wonderful recipe with easily accessible ingredients.
In addition, this mask helps to protect skin against dehydration and accelerates the healing of wounds.
Flax seeds is a product with a very high content of omega-3, which is very important for body health and skin.
Take care of yourself and BE HEALTHY and beautiful!
And that’s not all! Flax seeds also:
1 – Contain a large amount of mucus and very rich in fiber.
2 – They have pectin, which helps to soften the skin.
3 – Have antibacterial ingredients and zinc, which are great protectors for the skin.
That is, should take advantage of these healing seeds that will make your skin soft and velvety.
In fact, flax seed takes care that the skin does not “dry out” that happens with age and affects skin elasticity and the appearance of wrinkles.
Other benefits of flax seeds:
— Prevent cancer, since they have excellent antioxidant properties that fight the accumulation of free radicals.
— Protect the skin from sunlight and regenerate the skin after sun exposure
— Help to fight acne, irritation and inflammation of the skin because they have anti-inflammatory properties and omega-3 fatty acids, which increases the speed of healing.
— Moisturize the skin
This mask is completely natural and is suitable for all skin types.
Before buying Flaxseed, make sure it’s whole seeds, as a powder (flour) would not give the desired effect.
Store the seeds in a clean, dry, tightly closed container.
Ingredients:
1/3 Cup hot water
1 tablespoon flax seed
In the morning put the seeds in a Cup and add hot water, stir well and cover with a cloth or napkin.
In the evening strain and apply the liquid on clean skin with cotton pad.
Note: viscous texture is absolutely normal, because the flax seed releases a soluble fiber.
Repeat the application five times in a row as soon as the mask dries, apply the next layer.
It is important that you not talk and did not laugh during the application of the mask.
After 20 minutes remove the mask with water at room temperature and apply a regular moisturizer or some coconut or almond oil.
Do it for 12 consecutive days and you will see a big difference. Your skin is transformed!