Lion, violently rejoicing in the fall, became the hero of a funny video

Львенок, бурно радующийся осени, стал героем курьезного видео

In the network appeared the pictures of baby lion, which touches only one with his eyes. Footage of the animals suddenly scattered across the network, and became a number one hit. This claim of the media.

As it became known later, the cub name is Karis, and he’s only eleven weeks. A couple of days ago, he was taken for a walk in the Park Blair Drummond, which is located in Scotland. Initially, it was planned that it will be just a walk. However, the cub is so nice led that he decided to arrange a small photo shoot.

Karis was lying in the leaves, diving into them completely, played with sticks, generally speaking, amused as I could. Along with the lion in the Park was the observer, which amused the behavior of the animal, and he pulled out a camera and began to photograph.

The man later shared that lion cub Karis, can lift your mood in seconds.

