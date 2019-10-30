Lion, violently rejoicing in the fall, became the hero of a funny video
In the network appeared the pictures of baby lion, which touches only one with his eyes. Footage of the animals suddenly scattered across the network, and became a number one hit. This claim of the media.
As it became known later, the cub name is Karis, and he’s only eleven weeks. A couple of days ago, he was taken for a walk in the Park Blair Drummond, which is located in Scotland. Initially, it was planned that it will be just a walk. However, the cub is so nice led that he decided to arrange a small photo shoot.
Karis was lying in the leaves, diving into them completely, played with sticks, generally speaking, amused as I could. Along with the lion in the Park was the observer, which amused the behavior of the animal, and he pulled out a camera and began to photograph.
The man later shared that lion cub Karis, can lift your mood in seconds.