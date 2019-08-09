Lions in a National Park in South Africa have mastered a new kind of hunting – they catch their victims, hiding behind cars of tourists (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

In the oldest in South Africa, the Kruger National Park visitors during car trips witnessed a new way of hunting a lion.

The footage, posted in the official YouTube of the Park, you can see how Leo slowly goes on the road, which runs on car trips. On the road a lot of cars with tourists passing slowly in this part of the Safari Park.

The predator nearly three miles they walked quietly along the road, ignoring the cars and hidden in them. The vehicles slowly accompanied the lion and the tourists were filming him when he suddenly ran to the roadside – there came a Kudu, which is not noticed by the predator because of the noise.

The antelope tried to fight back, but to no avail. Leo grabbed the back of her leg, and then jumped on her back. A few seconds antelope was lying in the Bush, and the predator triumphantly looked around, licking his lips in anticipation of production.