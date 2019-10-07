Lions set record of the Championships of Ukraine
Lviv
Football club Lviv-established record of the Championships of Ukraine for the duration of the home bezgolevoy series, the official website of the Ukrainian Premier League.
In the match of the 10th round “lions” and “dawn” painted a goalless draw.
Thus, dry series of “Lviv” in the home is 738 minutes.
The previous record also belonged to the Lviv team Karpaty, who have not scored at home for 694 minutes.
This season, the lions scored 7 goals in 10 games of the Premier League and holds the second place in the standings.