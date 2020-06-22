“Lions” was appointed the head coach of a specialist from Georgia
Giorgi Tsetsadze (left)
Today, on the basis of PFK Lviv in Vynnyky team was presented with a new head coach. They became Georgian specialist Giorgi Tsetsadze, the press service of “citizens”.
Help him to be Vitaliy and Igor Shumsky Lipnowski.
The details of the contract are not reported.
The last place of work 45-year-old Georgian specialist was “Saburtalo”. Georgia Tsetsadze worked with “Delay”, “Locomotive” and “Samtredia”. With the latter he in 2017 won the championship and the Cup of Georgia.
We will remind that on a post of the instructor of the Lvov Tsetsadze replaced Eghishe Melikyan, who ended the contract.