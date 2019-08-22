“Liquid bomb”, which is just 7 days will literally squeezed your waist!
During the observance of a particular diet is important not only what you eat but also what you drink. The range of drinks that help reduce weight, fortunately, is quite large so you can always find the most suitable.
What to drink for weight loss
Ginger drink for weight loss was used beauties of the East in ancient times. Active components included in composition of this fragrant kakala, stimulate metabolic processes in the body, accelerate blood circulation, and at the same time enhance resistance to infections, normalize the gastrointestinal tract.
INGREDIENTS
4-5 cm of ginger root
2-3 sprigs of fresh mint
1 grapefruit
1 tbsp honey
500 ml of water
a pinch of cinnamon
a pinch of cardamom
COOKING
Ginger root and mint finely cut, grind using a blender. Add cinnamon, cardamom and pour hot water. Leave the mixture to infuse for 30 minutes.
When the liquid has cooled, strain it and add juice of 1 grapefruit and honey.
During the week before each lunch and dinner, drank 200 ml of the drink. Then take a break for 7 days and repeat the course. The effectiveness of the tools tested by many dieters: after the first week of the fat layer on the abdomen and flanks becomes much thinner!
