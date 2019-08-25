Lisa Galkin became the heroine of the video for the song her mom (video)
The daughter of Maxim Galkin and Alla Pugacheva Galkin Lisa has long been a star Network. Fans of the Diva family believe that Elizabeth is a talented, active and very artistic girl.
So “Lizok” formed a huge army of fans who have created several fan pages in her honor, says “TV”.
On one of these pages, in Instagram, where the number of subscribers reaches more than half a million, there is a touching, largely symbolic, Amateur clip.
In the video, which is accompanied by one of the pop hits of Alla, there are dozens of photos of her daughter. Lisa appears in the scenes in different ways and at different ages. Photos with Elizabeth rhythmically succeed each other in time to the music, in the end, it turned out rhythmic slide show with Lisa in the lead role.
The publication notes that some of the “clip” are very rare. Others are freeze-frames of different video featuring Lisa. The movie has collected more than a hundred thousand views and several hundred comments. Fans are once again reminded of the talent and artistry daughters Galkin and Pugacheva.
“A very interesting beautiful girl good girl”, “Cute, Lisa. This crown does not take off”, “Flashed a lot of outfits, lots of poses, gave way to emotion — and memory remained deep intelligent eyes”, “Ocharovashka”, “Dreamlike girl”, — write fans.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the daughter of Maxim Galkin and Alla Pugacheva Lisa woke up “inventive streak”: the girl began to layout of the mobile device — smartphone of paper and “software” for it.
