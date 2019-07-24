Lisa Galkin is no longer “the girl”: it became known as the requires to call yourself the daughter of a Diva (video)
The daughter of Maxim Galkin and Alla Pugacheva Lisa continues to surprise and pricked the public Network. Star dad regularly puts photos and videos with a charming girl.
However, it turned out that the word “girl” in this case, completely irrelevant: Lisa does not want to consider himself a girl. She said, “I’m a girl!” And the only way!
In his blog, Maxim Galkin asked subscribers how they politely refer to people you don’t know. Because in the Russian language, unfortunately, no established forms. “How do you hail stranger?” — wrote in his blog, Maxim Galkin.
The text attached edited video consisting of the moments when Maxim tried to contact daughter in all possible ways. He called her “Madame”, “Mademoiselle”, “mother”, “lady” “woman”. Every time Lisa was indignant: “I’m a girl! How many times do I tell you?!” All conversations “girl” leads with a very serious look. She seems to really consider himself an adult. And not without reason, in its five years, Lisa knows how much: teaches French language, swimming, drawing and singing.
Fans of the star family was touched by the behavior and beauty of girls. “Well, what a sweet child this girl-woman,” “how lovely Madame”, “Super-child. Angel”, “Little Princess”, — said Maxim Galkin subscribers.
As previously reported “FACTS”, fans of Alla Pugacheva delighted with the new abilities of her daughter, and I think that Lisa is just as talented as mom.
