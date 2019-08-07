Lisa Galkin moved to have invented: the daughter Pugacheva presented a model of “exclusive smartphone”…
The daughter of Maxim Galkin and Alla Pugacheva Lisa woke up “inventive streak”. The last two days she’s busy creating the layout of the mobile device — smartphone of paper and “software” for it.
“I have four games there. Here is bungee jumping, but you can dress the doll. And here you can paint the hat and my crown“—happily explained Lisa.
“Smartphone XS12. Star exclusive. Piece goods”, — joked the comedian in the comments below the video.
The father marveled at the resourcefulness of her daughter. “So you did a phone? And how to use it? Tell me“, asked behind the scenes Maxim.
“Myself, of course! Print out a game, what you want, and use, “sincerely replied the youngest daughter of Alla Pugacheva.
“Great! And you’re going to get a patent on this phone?” with humor asked Galkin. “The patent? Well, no. This is my own phone, I won’t sell anything”, — confidently said the girl.
At the end of the video, the entertainer revealed how Lisa has perfected his apparatus, adding a paper camera. “Listen, you have the phone more and more,” — amazed the star father.
Fans pleased with the upbringing and education of Lisa. They were particularly fascinated by the fact that in five years the girl already knows what a “patent”.
“Lisa is beautiful. Despite the fact that she has fancy toys she designed her paper telephone. So cute”, “Of all the children of our stars — this girl is the most intelligent, smart and beautiful,” “As she well says: logical, sequential, picks up words quickly. Immediately found that Pro-patent to answer. Clever“, — they wrote in the comments.
In the future Lisa, I think the fans, if not become a scientist-an inventor, then surely enjoys the fame in show business — because of the neg obviously has all the talent parents.
