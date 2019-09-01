Lisa Galkin sang to mom a song about the wedding and kissing
In a Network there was an archive video in which Alla Pugacheva together with his daughter Lisa Galkina performed on the piano, a funny song.
While Lisa is pressed against the touching mother — because the recording is obviously in the basement of the castle where the star lives family.
“It’s good to be with you Lizok…“—he titled his post the author is using the words of the song, sung by the Diva.
With the beginning of playing mother and daughter in the basement, obviously, descends and dad, Maxim Galkin, Alla Pugacheva on the go “rebuilt” and begins to improvise.
“Dad’s here. Us in the basement found. And we need to sing our song to sing. I like it. Me with thee, Lizok. I still dance at least once. Nothing we will perform. Definitely will dance. And each other at the wedding kiss” — sings it.
Then singing begins Lisa Galkin: “I sing well. Chu-Chu-Chu. A good singer” — says the girl.
View this post in Instagram
Fans of star of the family was delighted by what he saw in the video.
“And as the daughter of a good mother!” “Nice and touching. How I want to live forever! The sadness in words, How comfortable the mother and daughter”, “Lisa dear Charmer… so you will have everything is fine… the scarlet flower” — they write.
The fans say that Lisa is undoubtedly beautiful and a beautiful voice, and it is definitely a brilliant career on the stage.
Besides, the girl is good at drawing, studying foreign languages and even “invents” the smartphone of the paper with the original design.
what fans jokingly awarded her the “nickname” “Dream of Hollywood”.
