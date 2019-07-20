Lisa Galkina and her “eleven calories”: the daughter of Alla Pugacheva showed how lost weight after…
The husband of the prima Donna Maxim Galkin thanks to a five-year daughter Lisa launched the people the phrase, threatening soon to become a meme: “Eleven calories!”
The showman, with the family vacationer in Jurmala, shot a little video in which Lisa talks about great simulator, thanks to which she burned “look how many calories” — as much as eleven!
“See, even big Mike has become! — praise baby. — She used to be skinny, and now hanging looseabout.” A story called “Lisa and her eleven calories” in less than a few hours gained over a million views, and this number continues to grow.
Among the responses not only admiration for charismatic and direct girl who from an early age decided to follow the figure, but also an attempt of fans of the younger stars to adapt to these eleven calories.
Of course, I immediately admired the immediacy of Lisa’s star friends Maxim Galkin and Alla Pugacheva. Among them Polina Gagarina, Alika Smekhova, Lera Kudryavtseva, Yana Rudkovskaya and many others. But Igor Nikolaev, who is also now family has a rest in Jurmala, joked: “Watch the video and involuntarily pull! No luck so far!”
Lisa was forced to smile at thousands of people. “Daughter, you have such a Sunny, bright and positive! — writing Maxim. Sometimes I several times watching her videos. Smells good. God bless your family.”
View this post in Instagram
And someone remembered: “Oh, my son lost weight. The trainer went and looked how many calories left. A break in running to devour candy with the words: “Well, I lost weight, now you can”.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Jurmala Lisa has a new creative hobby: great girl interested in the shells as the material with which it is interesting to do something. Collects them when walking along the shore, dragging them home, washes, dries. Then, spread on paper, she takes the brush and slowly, with great patience paints them in different colors. When shells are dry, a girl can stick them on your pictures, embellishing them in this way.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter