Lisa Macleod has apologized for remarks in the address of the owner of “Senators” (PHOTO)

The Minister of the Ontario government said Friday that it has apologized to the owner of the Ottawa Senators for acting “unceremoniously” – a fact that was a consequence of the stage at the Rolling Stones concert, where it broke against Eugene Melnyk obscene tirade.

The Minister of tourism, CULTURE and sport Lisa Macleod described the conflict as a result of its “evaluation” skills of the Miller to lead a hockey team.

“Let me be clear, the Rolling Stones concert I did (Miller) a few comments, and I apologized to him for what was so unceremoniously, she wrote on Twitter. – I am very worried about the state of our favorite team Ottawa Senators! We need to back our team on the path of conquest Cup!”

Newspaper Ottawa Citizen wrote that Macleod met with Miller at the concert, which took place on Saturday near Barry, yelled that she was his Minister and lashed out.

Miller told reporters that the most decent word that she used against him was “loser”.

Later, she continued to apologize and posted another tweet in which he wrote that he regretted his “inappropriate remarks” and again asked his forgiveness. Macleod added that she spoke with Miller and offered to meet.

The Citizen reported that Miller appealed to the Prime Minister’s office with a complaint, and that McLeod, Premier of Doug Ford then called him. From his office, Ford told reporters The Canadian Press that they have no other comments except those which McLeod cited in his tweet. Miller in this regard, while any comments did not give.

McLeod recently was transferred from the post of Minister for the protection of childhood, public and social services due to an unsuccessful attempt to change the program of fight against autism, which caused widespread outrage.

For this reason, it often became the object of criticism, and Marit Stiles of new Democrats noticed on Friday that McLeod had previously stated that it will not tolerate bullying.

“I don’t know why she thinks that when she calls and chooses similar language in relation to a private person, then that’s fine,” said Stiles.

She believes that Ford will have to decide what the behavior of their Ministers, should be considered acceptable.

“In the end, this government, Mr. Ford said Stiles. – He Premier of this province. He needs to worry about this, and I would say that he needs to set the bar much higher.”

The representatives of the liberal Assembly of Ontario stated that Ford should deprive Macleod Ministerial office, “as long as it takes professional training”.

“Premier Ford has suspended a member of his party for what he said, “Well, Yes, Yes, Yes…” of Course, he can not understand that what did the Minister McLeod is much worse than the casual remark,” said Michael Coteau in a statement on behalf of the liberal Assembly.

Randy Hillier – Minister, who referred to Koto – in was later expelled from the Assembly of the PC that was not a “team player”, although he said the reason was his conflict with the now former head of the Ford administration Dean French.

Hockey team Miller got both on ice and off since the release in the Stanley Cup finals in 2017.

Miller himself became the object of criticism from some fans “Ottawa”. A few months after he criticized the fans ‘ support and said that the team may move to another location if support does not improve, in the city there were four shields with the inscription #MelnykOut (#Melnikau).

Earlier this year a plan to build a new arena for the Senators in the area near downtown Ottawa collapsed, just as a Miller and business partners are unable to agree.

As for success on the ice, last season “the Senators” were trailing the standings of the NHL, despite the mode of restructuring after the management agreed to exchange captain Erik Karlsson on the other team on the first day of training camp.