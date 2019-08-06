Liskun won “gold” the European championship in diving

Лыскун выиграла "золото" чемпионата Европы по прыжкам в воду

Sofia Liskun

On passing in Kiev the European championship in diving Ukrainian Sofia Liskun won the gold medal in the men’s 10-metre tower.

In the final series of 17-year-old athlete topped the Protocol after the first jump, and further only increased your handicap from that point.

A fierce struggle unfolded in the struggle for “silver”. In the end, the representative of the Netherlands Celine van Duin only 0.05 points ahead of Russian Yulia Timoshenko.

Gold medal FOUR-2019 also brought Sofia Olympic license for the Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo.

For the Ukraine national team is the second gold on home championship. Previously our mixed duet Victoria Caesar and Stanislav Oligarchy took first place in the men’s synchronised 3-metre springboard.

