List of foods that should be consumed lovers of alcohol and cigarettes

For the prevention of cancer and heart disease.

Список продуктов питания, которые необходимо употреблять любителям алкоголя и сигарет

Scientists from Australia have managed to compile a list of foods that people who abuse addictions.

Their conclusions experts have made through years of study: they observed 23 years in diet and health status of approximately 56 000 people.

The most useful were: tea, citrus, apples, berries and broccoli.

These products significantly improve human health and can act as a prevention of oncological diseases and diseases of the cardiovascular system, which is very important for those who smoke and drink alcohol.

Food is at least as follows: a small amount of broccoli, some berries, an Apple or an orange and a mug of tea.

