List of foods that should be consumed lovers of alcohol and cigarettes
August 29, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
For the prevention of cancer and heart disease.
Scientists from Australia have managed to compile a list of foods that people who abuse addictions.
Their conclusions experts have made through years of study: they observed 23 years in diet and health status of approximately 56 000 people.
The most useful were: tea, citrus, apples, berries and broccoli.
These products significantly improve human health and can act as a prevention of oncological diseases and diseases of the cardiovascular system, which is very important for those who smoke and drink alcohol.
Food is at least as follows: a small amount of broccoli, some berries, an Apple or an orange and a mug of tea.