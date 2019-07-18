List of military bases: NATO accidentally revealed the location of US nuclear weapons in Europe
US nuclear weapons in Europe, presumably placed at military bases in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Turkey.
Their location became known from the report of the canadian Senator, member of the Committee on defense and security of the NATO parliamentary Assembly, Joseph Dey, writes Meduza with reference to the Belgian newspaper De Morgen.
The report, entitled “a New era of nuclear deterrence? Modernization, arms control and allied nuclear forces” published in April, but media paid attention to it only in July. The paper reported that about 150 nuclear weapons Americans is stored Kleine Brogel (Belgium), büchel (Germany), Aviano and Ghedi-Torre (Italy), Volkel (the Netherlands) and Incirlik (Turkey).
On July 11 released a new corrected version of the report from which you removed the names of the databases but left the mention of the countries they are designated as European allies, having the appropriate aircraft for the B61 bombs, the main US nuclear weapon.
Senator Joseph Day told the newspaper The Washington Post that the first version of the document was only a draft. A source in NATO, in turn, said that the report of the Senator — not an official document of the Alliance. The newspaper noted that the report can make changes before November, it will consider the NATO parliamentary Assembly.
NATO spokesman told Fox News that the Alliance “does not comment on details of the nuclear policy”. The Ministry of defense noted that the policy of the Department is, “to not confirm and do not deny the presence or absence of nuclear weapons in any General or specific location”.
Earlier, the us military has not officially reported where US nuclear weapons in Europe. Thus, according to De Morgen, military observers knew that on the basis of the Klein Brogel in Belgium is from 10 to 20 B61 nuclear bombs. That in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany keep NATO’s nuclear weapons, said in the Wikileaks materials. The RTL noted that in the Netherlands, according to local politicians on the basis of the stored Volkel 22 bombs. The Dutch government had not confirmed or denied that the country has American nuclear weapons.