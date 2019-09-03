Listed 8 the dangerous consequences of stress
British doctors have listed 8 of the dangerous effects of stress for health. Among the negative effects: hair loss and hormonal disorders.
Stress often makes to engage in unhealthy behavior such as overeating or malnutrition, which is associated with the release of the hormone cortisol, which alters the metabolism of fats, proteins and carbohydrates. This leads to the loss or weight gain. Experts suggest to eat nuts, rich in magnesium, broccoli, as it is composed of folic acid. The negative reaction associated with release of chemicals that causes changes in the blood vessels in the brain, and this in turn causes headache. Drinking water is one of the simplest and most effective home remedies from this phenomenon.
If the stress is long the time passes, it increases the likelihood of an allergic reaction, which manifests itself in the appearance of spots. In this case, the help wet towel. Among the dangerous effects of stress and the deterioration of the brain. In order not to aggravate the situation, it is recommended to practice deep breathing. In the same list, dysfunction of the gastrointestinal tract are more prone to heartburn. Doctors suggest taking over-the-counter antacids that neutralize stomach acidity.
Proven that stress suppresses the immune system, which increases the likelihood of colds. Acne also on the list of negative effects of this reaction of the body. To cope with them will help aloe Vera, rinse decoction of green tea. Strong hair loss is also due in some cases this form of experience.