Lists the conditions that can cause deadly asthma attack
Expert Sony the Mundu Asthma UK has listed the conditions that can trigger a potentially fatal asthma attack. The material is relevant content published in The Sun.
According to Sony the Mundu, people with the disease know that Smoking and environmental pollution can trigger potentially lethal asthma attacks, but are not even aware of the harmful effects of scented candles.
“Although we still don’t know exactly what chemical substances or fragrances in scented candles can cause a seizure, we still suggest people avoid them if they notice that you cough more or they have symptoms such as shortness of breath,” — said the expert.
Special caution should be exercised during thunderstorms to persons with as, they are advised to stay indoors with the Windows closed. This is due to the fact that such weather conditions break pollen particles and dirt into smaller pieces that can be inhaled deeper into the lungs, increasing the risk of premature death. Experience strong emotions, such as stress, excitement or anger, can also cause seizures, as this affects breathing. This also applies to sex, is associated with over-excitement.
In the same list of conditions, changing levels of sex hormones. One theory is that they directly affect the Airways and cause more severe inflammatory response to infection. Among the dangers and hay fever, smoke from burning wood and fireworks artificial Christmas trees. In the latter case this is due to mold, which thrives when the house is warm.