Lit up in the sky: a flight from new York made an emergency landing

Flight from airport new York JFK to London made an emergency landing at Boston Logan airport on Thursday, July 4, after on Board fire broke out.

Photo: screenshot of twitter

According to police in Massachusetts, in the cabin of Virgin Atlantic there was a fire, which the crew successfully extinguished. Then the plane made an emergency landing at Logan airport.

Police said that the cause of the fire could be the battery for the phone charger.

All 217 passengers on Board safely evacuated.

According to police, one passenger refused medical help.

Virgin Atlantic issued a statement late Thursday evening:

“The safety of our customers and teams is always our top priority, and currently we’re conducting an investigation to fully understand the circumstances. We would like to thank our customers for their patience. We work with them to provide overnight accommodation or rebook the flight at the destination “.

