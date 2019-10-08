Lit with the “Ukraine” on the head: the most titled German football player ended his career (photo)
Former midfielder of “Bavaria”, “Manchester United” and German national team 35-year-old Bastian Schweinsteiger, who was recently born second son, announced the completion of a bright football career.
“The time has come! I want to thank all of you and my team “Bayern”, “Manchester United”, “Chicago fire” and the German national team. And, of course, Ana Ivanovic and his family for their support. Thank you,” wrote Bastian Schweinsteiger on Twitter.
Recall that in 2016, the famous football player married to ex-first racket of the world Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic won the “Roland Garros”. The couple are raising two sons.
In the summer of 2016 Ana and Bastian were married in Venice
Before moving in 2016, the American club of MLS “Chicago fire” famous football player played for the Germany national team, Bayern Munich and English “Manchester United”, having produced over a career of 24 (!) trophy.
Former captain of the “Bavaria” eight times won the German championship seven times, the Cup twice, the super Cup and the League Cup once and the Champions League, the UEFA super Cup and FIFA club world Cup.
T-shirt “Manchester United” Bastian got the FA Cup and in the German national team became world champion and won two bronze medals in the world Championships. In addition, in the ranks of Germany Schweinsteiger became the Vice-champion and bronze medalist of the European championship.
Won the national team of Germany world Cup
With the main trophy of the Champions League
With a legendary teammate for “Chicago fire” with Wayne Rooney
By the way, in 2013 after the victory of “Bavaria” in the Champions League final over Borussia Dortmund Schweinsteiger borrowed from Anatoliy Tymoshchuk yellow-blue scarf with the words “Ukraine”, tied on his head and the whole night it was lit.
Photo Getty Images, Twitter Bastian Schweinsteiger
