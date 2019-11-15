Lithuania and Norway have managed to convert their citizens to Russian spies
On Friday, November 15, there was an exchange between Russia and Lithuania. Moscow gave Vilnius Lithuanian citizens of Eugene Matitis and Artidea of Tamosaitis that in 2016, was convicted by a Russian court for espionage. Russia got its citizens Filipchenko Nikolay and Sergey Moiseenko. In addition, Moscow agreed to give Norway 63-year-old Frode Berg (pictured in the header), also convicted of spying.
Berg was taken to Vilnius to the Embassy of Norway in Lithuania. This was confirmed by the head of the state security Department of Lithuania Darius Jauniskis.
The exchange became possible after Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausea has signed a decree to pardon Filipchenko and Moiseenko. They were found guilty of espionage in favor of Russia. The trial ended in 2017. A Lithuanian court sentenced Filipchenko to 10 years in prison. Lithuanian secret services detained him in 2015, when the FSB officer was followed by a transit train from Kaliningrad region to Belarus.
Moiseenko took in 2014 for what he passed on to Moscow the classified information about Lithuanian army. In particular, information about military exercises and aircraft of the NATO mission in the former Soviet Republic. Moiseenko was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Matautia who had dual citizenship in Lithuania and Russia — was tried in Kaliningrad. He received 13 years of imprisonment. Tamosaitis appeared in court in Moscow. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison
Berg was detained in Moscow in late 2017. He was accused that he allegedly collected information about Russian nuclear submarines. To convey this information to the Norwegian had volunteered the employee of the Russian defense enterprises, which operated with the consent and at the direction of the FSB. Berg received 14 years of imprisonment. The sentence was handed down in April 2019. Judicial hearings passed in the closed mode. No details about the process there. It is only known that the Norwegian has not pleaded guilty.
