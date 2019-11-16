Lithuania and Russia exchanged prisoners for espionage (PHOTOS)

Russia and Lithuania successfully shared pardoned by their citizens, previously convicted for espionage, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the President of Lithuania.

“Two citizens of Lithuania and a citizen of Norway transferred to Lithuania in the exchange of prisoners for the intelligence activities of persons”, – told in the press service of the Lithuanian President.

It is reported that on return home, Eugenijus of Matitis and Aristides of Tamosaitis convicted in Russia for espionage. The exchange of prisoners took place on the Lithuanian-Russian border.

Tamosaitis was sentenced to 12 years in April 2016. The FSB detained him while receiving secret information in may 2015. He made a confession. Tamosaitis was an officer of the second Department of operational services of the Ministry of national defence of the Republic of Lithuania. Matitis in 2016, was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

In addition, the Norwegian government reported that it convicted of espionage in Russia, Norwegian Frode Berg handed over to the authorities of the country on the territory of Lithuania.”We have consistently worked to return Frode Berg home from the time of his arrest,” said Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg. Information about the transfer of the Berg confirmed the President’s office of Lithuania Gitanos Nausea.

Berg was detained in Moscow in December 2017. The Moscow city court on 16 April 2019 sentenced him to 14 years in a penal colony for espionage. According to investigators, a retired inspector of the border service of Norway was gathering information about Russian nuclear submarines to Norwegian intelligence for money. He wanted her to receive from the Russian defense enterprises, which operated under the control of Russian intelligence agencies.

The defense insisted that Berg did not understand what was involved in game intelligence. After the verdict, the lawyers called for clemency for a speedy way to secure the release of 63-year-old client.

At the end of October, the Moscow Commission on pardons recommended that the President pardon Berg. On 6 November, the press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov said that the clemency of the Norwegian entered the Kremlin.

Earlier, on 15 November it became known that the President of Lithuania Gitanos Nausea pardoned Russians Filipchenko Nikolay and Sergey Moiseenko, who was convicted in 2017. In October, the Agency BNS with reference to the sources reported that Moscow and Vilnius have agreed to their exchange for prisoners in 2016, Russian citizens of Lithuania Eugenijus of Matitis and Aristides of Tamosaitis. According to BNS, the exchange could be enabled and Berg.