Lithuania — Ukraine online stream qualifying match Euro 2020
On Saturday, September 7, the national team of Ukraine on football will play at the LFF stadium in Vilnius, match of the UEFA Euro 2020 against a team of Lithuania (beginning at 19:00). However, only in its 260-m account the match “yellow-blue” for the first time in the history of the fight with an opponent on the field with artificial turf.
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the meeting of wards of Valdesa of Urbonas and Andriy Shevchenko, for which you will be able to follow the news.
Minus Boyko, Kovalenko and plus Pankiv
Head coach of Ukraine national team in the upcoming match against Lithuania and a friendly match against Nigeria (September 10 in the river) relies on 25 players. Due to back injury camp of the national team left the goalkeeper of “Dynamo” Denys Boiko, who replaced the goalkeeper “Alexandria” Yuriy Pankiv. Also the location of the “yellow-blue” arrived, the Pitmen’s midfielder Viktor Kovalenko.
On September 2 our national team trains in Kiev, on Thursday, September 5, wards of Andrey Shevchenko will fly into the capital of Lithuania, where their temporary headquarters will be a five-star Vilnius Grand Resort in Vilnius suburb.
The full list of players of the national team of Ukraine looks as follows: goalkeepers — Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar), Andrei Lunin (Valladolid, Spain), Yuriy Pankiv (“Alexandria”); defenders — Sergey Krivtsov, Nicholas Matvienko, Sergey Bolbat (all — “the miner”), Mykyta Burda, Vitaly Nikolenko, Alexander Karavaev (all “Dynamo”), Igor Plastun (Gent, Belgium), Eduard Sobol (Brugge, Belgium); Midfielders Andriy Yarmolenko (“West ham United”, England), Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta, Italy), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester city, England), Roman Bezus (Gent, Belgium), Marjan Swede (Celtic, Scotland), Victor Tsygankov, Vladimir Shepelev, Vitaliy buialskyi (all “Dynamo”), Yevhen Konoplyanka, taison, Marlos, Victor Kovalenko (all — “the miner”); forwards — Roman Yaremchuk (Gent, Belgium), Junior Moraes (Shakhtar).
According to unofficial information, the transfer Yevhen Konoplyanka from Schalke cost Shakhtar € 1.5 m
The opponent — 14 legionaries
Head coach of Lithuania Valdas Urbonas counts in matches with the teams of Ukraine and Portugal (September 10) at 23 players, 14 of whom are foreign players: goalkeepers — Ernestas Setkus (Hapoel, be’er Sheva, Israel), Emilius Zubas (“Bnei Yehuda”, Israel), Vytautas Cerniauskas (CSKA, Bulgaria); defenders — Mindaugas Palionis (“Jan”, Germany), Linas klimavičius (Dynamo Bucharest, Romania), Vytautas andriuskevicius (Tobol, Kazakhstan), Edvinas, Girdvainis (rīgas futbola skola, Latvia), Algis, Jankauskas is also (“Suduva”, Lithuania), Egidijus Vaitkunas (“Kaunas Zalgiris”), Rolandas Baravykas, Saulius mikoliūnas (both “Zalgiris”); Midfielders — Vykintas Slivka (“Hibernian”, Scotland), Donatas Kazlauskas (“Rituraj”, Lithuania), mantas Kuklis (FC Zhetysu, Kazakhstan), Hedras of Matulevicius, Ovidius verbickas (both “Suduva”), Deimantas Petravičius (“Okzhetpes”, Kazakhstan), Domantas Shimkus, Modestas Vorobjovas (both “Zalgiris”), Arturas Zulpa (Tobol, Kazakhstan); forwards — Fedor Chernykh (Orenburg, Russia), Paulus Golubitsky (“Suduva”), Charolais Laukzemes (“Istria 1961”, Croatia).
It is worth noting the absence in the composition of the best player of Lithuania 2018 Arvydas novikovas from the Warsaw Legia. The striker will miss the next few matches due to injury. Besides him, various injuries have defender Vaidas of Slavickas, as well as Midfielders Justinas of Marathasa and Carolis of Chvedukas.
In 2009-2014 Lithuanian Saulius mikoliūnas defended the colors of Arsenal Kyiv and Sevastopol
The Ukraine is more expensive by almost 17 times
According to the authoritative portal transfermarkt. de, the national team of Ukraine is more expensive football team of Lithuania is almost 17 times (161 million vs. 9,575 million).
The five most expensive players in “yellow-blue” were: Andriy Yarmolenko, Viktor Tsygankov Alexander Zinchenko — 20 million euros, Ruslan Malinovskiy — 12.5 million and Marlos 11 million
As for team Lithuania, it is all more expensive on the transfer market are Fedor Chernykh — 1.5 million euros, Arturas Zulpa — 1.2 million, Vytautas Cerniauskas — 800 thousand, Emilius Zubas — 650 thousand and Limas klimavičius and Vytautas andriuskevicius — 600 thousand.
The most expensive football player of the Lithuanian national team striker Russian “Orenburg” Black Fedor is 1.5 million euros
The position of teams in the group
Our national team conducted in three matches of the qualifying round of Euro 2020 celebrated three victories and one draw. “Yellow-blue” in Lisbon played out a draw with Portugal (0:0), snatched victory at the stadium “Stade Josy Barthel” at Monaco (2:1), defeated the representatives of the Duchy in Lviv (1:0) and defeated at the Arena Lviv Serbia (5:0).
Achievements of the Lithuanian national team in UEFA is much more modest: an away defeat (1:2) and a home draw (1:1) with Luxembourg, and a crushing away defeat from Serbia (1:4).
Standings group b:
1. Ukraine — 10 points (4 matches);
2. Luxembourg — 4 (4);
3. Serbia — 4 (3);
4. Portugal — 2 (2);
5. Lithuania — 1 (3).
Remaining matches:
September 7 (Saturday)
Lithuania — Ukraine
Serbia — Portugal
September 10 (Tuesday)
Lithuania — Portugal
Luxembourg — Serbia
11 October (Friday)
Portugal — Luxembourg
Ukraine — Lithuania
October 14 (Monday)
Ukraine — Portugal
Lithuania — Serbia
November 14 (Thursday)
Portugal — Lithuania
Serbia — Luxembourg
17 Nov (Sunday)
Serbia — Ukraine
Luxembourg — Portugal
Background
In previous years the national teams of Ukraine and Lithuania faced each other eight times (five victories of “yellow-blue”, one draw and two wins of the opponent).
18.05.1993 Vilnius — Ukraine 1:2
07.09.1994 Kiev Ukraine — Lithuania 0:2
06.09.1995 Vilnius — Ukraine 1:3
13.08.1996 Kiev Ukraine — Lithuania 5:2
28.03.2007 Odessa Ukraine — Lithuania 1:0
17.11.2007 Kaunas Lithuania — Ukraine 2:0
25.05.2010 Kharkov Ukraine — Lithuania 4:0
18.11. 2014 Kiev Ukraine — Lithuania 0:0
Match highlights of the match Ukraine — Lithuania 4:0
Day in history
In previous years our national team matches held on 7 September four, having celebrated only one victory. In 1994, the “yellow-blue” at Oleg Bazilevich without a number of leading players sensationally lost in Kiev… Lithuania 0:2 in 2002 under Leonid Buryak in Yerevan missed the two goals in the match against Armenia — 2:2 and in 2005 when Oleg Blokhin in the status of the participant of the final tournament of the 2006 world Cup lost at home on “Olympic” to the Turks — 0:1. And only in 2010 with head coach Yuriy Kalytvyntsev the Ukrainian national team at the capital’s Dynamo arena won the sparring team Chile — 2:1.
7 Sep 2010 Andrei Shevchenko played for Ukraine national team against Chile
LFF stadium
The duel between the trust and Shevchenko will take the stadium of Lithuanian football Federation in Vilnius (the former arena “Wind”), field equipped with artificial turf and is able to take on their stands 5 067 fans.
The arena opened in 2004 on the site of the old Lokomotiv stadium, their home games conducted by the clubs “Zalgiris” and “Trakai” and the national team of Lithuania. In addition, the stadium houses the headquarters of the Lithuanian football Federation.
By the way, according to the official website of LFF, all tickets for the upcoming game were sold in August. It is expected that the Ukrainian team in the arena will be supported by thousands of our fans.
Stadium of Lithuanian football Federation only holds 5 thousand fans
Photo ffu.ua, Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter