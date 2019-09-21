Lithuanian customs detained at the border with Russia the illicit cargo of cigarettes by € 2 million (PHOTO)

The Lithuanian customs officers detained on the border with the Kaliningrad oblast, at a checkpoint in Kybartai contraband cigarettes 2 million euros. The Russian, who was carrying the cigarettes in the truck Renault, was detained for two days, reports Delfi.lt with reference to the Criminal service of the customs.

Contraband customs officers suspected when checking the machine on the mobile x-ray. Then they opened the trailer and found a box of cigarettes, which no one tried to hide. At customs, the driver declared that carries the load of plastic pellets for enterprises in Kaunas district.

According to preliminary estimates, the seized consignment was not less than 653 thousand packs of Russian cigarettes New Line NL. In fact initiated pre-trial investigation on illicit possession of excisable goods.

“Customs officers already in 2018 record the increase in the activity of smugglers of cigarettes on the border of Lithuania and Kaliningrad region”, – explained in the message. According to the customs of Lithuania, in 2017, on the border with Russia was delayed 1% of all smuggled cigarettes in 2018 – 11%, and this year is 40%. Imported to Lithuania cigarette smuggling is often disguised as a cargo of wood or plastic products.