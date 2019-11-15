Lithuania’s President has pardoned two Russian spies, including the FSB (PHOTO)

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausea pardoned Russian citizens Filipchenko Nikolay and Sergey Moiseenko, convicted for espionage in favor of Russia. About Filipchenko know that he is a career employee of the Federal security service of the Russian Federation. To pardon the Russians were amended to the criminal code of Lithuania. According to local press, the authorities plan to convert the Russian citizens in Lithuania.

Pardon spies said on Friday the presidential press service.

“The pardon granted in accordance with the recommendations of the pardon Commission and on the basis adopted by the Parliament amendments to the Criminal code [of Lithuania], providing the head of state such a right” – quoted TASS the press service.

On Wednesday it became known that President Gitanas Nausea, approved amendments to the criminal code, previously adopted by the Sejm, which define the legal mechanism for the exchange of convicted espionage with other countries. “The President believes the amendments meet the interests of national security and appropriate as the legal instrument for protection of Lithuanian citizens”, – stated in the decree Nausea.

The Parliament passed the amendments by a majority of votes – “for” vote of 76 parliamentarians, against – two, and eight abstained, wrote news three Lebanese source.

Consideration is 123 pardon, but specific names are not yet known, reported the representative of the President for press Antanas of Bubnelis.

Earlier in the Lithuanian mass-media there were messages that Russia will be transferred to Nicholas Filipchenko, which, as found by the court is the personnel officer of the FSB. It was reported that in response will be transferred to the Lithuanian citizens and the economy Matitis and Aristides of Tamosaitis.

Official representative of Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that the Russian foreign Ministry has no information about the impending exchange of the prisoners for espionage between Russia and Lithuania.

Political scientist, Professor at the Institute of international relations and political science of Vilnius University Tomas janeliunas believes that the exchange mechanism cannot be applied in all cases of conviction of Lithuanians for espionage.

“The wording (…) States that a citizen (citizens) of Lithuania may be returned to Lithuania, if it is recognized that he (they) acted in the interests of the Lithuanian state with the objective of promoting national security. This would mean that such exchanges are possible only if officially recognized as Lithuanian citizen spying in another state,” – said the analyst.

According to him, “in authoritarian countries can often be and evidence tampering, and blackmail.” In addition, there may be a desire to “come what may” to condemn someone for alleged espionage, then to have the opportunity to interact with people, if Lithuania already serving prison sentences, persons convicted of espionage.

We will remind, Filipchenko was convicted in 2017. The investigation found that he used false documents, trying to hide his identity, and not just illegally crossed the border of Lithuania. Earlier the Lithuanian law enforcement authorities reported that the Russians tried to recruit employees of the Department of management (DOR) of Lithuania with the aim to set up eavesdropping equipment in the office and residence of the President of the country Dalia Grybauskaite.

In the proceedings Filipchenko refused to testify, did not admit his guilt and insisted that his actions had caused no harm to Lithuania. According to the Department of state Security of Lithuania, this is the first case in the country’s history, when in connection with espionage, was detained and condemned by the personnel officer of the FSB. Filipchenko was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for espionage.

In February 2017 šiauliai district court for espionage in favor of Russia has convicted a former air force captain of the Lithuanian army Sergei pusina and citizen of Russia Sergey Moiseenko. The first was sentenced to five years, second to 10.5 years of imprisonment.