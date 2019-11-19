‘Little bacterium had cost me my career and nearly took the life’: why antibiotics work worse
Brandon noble, a former quarterback in the National football League USA, played for the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins. He played College football at the University of Pennsylvania. One bacterial infection put an end to his bright career, and nearly took the life of this young and strong man. His story he told Time.
Over 9 years in the NFL, I broke the tendons in the fingers, sustained a number of concussions and has received several bone fractures. I had tears of the anterior, middle and posterior cruciate ligaments, in fact I totally blew my left knee. This last injury had to finish my career. But this did not happen: I gathered myself again and played through the pain.
What finally proved to be stronger than me? A small mistake, which I had never heard and could not see. Drug-resistant staph infection called Staphylococcus aureus (Staphylococcus aureus) resistant to methicillin, cost me a career in the NFL and almost my life.
Methicillinresistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is one of the many deadly, antibiotic-resistant infections. Together, these “superbugs” kill 160,000 Americans each year. And this number is expected to soar to the heavens. By 2050, they can kill 10 million people worldwide each year.
Today countries offer around 550 million dollars a year in grants to research and development of antibiotics. But according to DRIVE-AB, a global public-private partnership project, advocating for investment in antibiotics, this is not enough. These contributions have done little for the actual release of these drugs to market. It’s time for Americans to realize how dangerous can be superbugs, and to allocate more resources to prevent them.
I contracted MRSA when I was recovering from a small surgery on his right knee. Seemingly harmless skin infection first swept the size of a 25 cent coin. The doctors gave me a General antibiotic for treatment, and then sent me home.
Within 36 hours the infection has spread from groin to ankle on the right foot, which turned into a giant red log. Soon I was lying unconscious on the sofa (it was the second birthday of my daughter). Wife took me to the hospital, where I did an emergency surgery. I almost lost a leg and his life. The doctors gave me a cocktail of antibiotics, including one that I had to take intravenously for six weeks, until the infection finally subsided.
Bacterial infection can turn into superbugs after repeated exposure to antibiotics. Every time they are exposed to antibiotics, some bacteria survive. These survivors can produce stronger, difficult to handle superbugs such as MRSA. If we do not take action soon, minor surgery may be too dangerous. Traditional antibiotics can no longer treat 40% to 50% of postoperative infections, such as mine. Only one MRSA infects 90 000 Americans each year and kills 20 000.
MRSA is not the only error that defies modern medicines. Sore throat, pneumonia, meningitis and gonorrhea increasingly adapt to the treatment and become resistant. Bactrim once a common cure for urinary tract infections, no longer treats one-third of a traditional IMP. By 2050, superbugs can annually kill more people than cancer. It is not surprising that the world health organization has called antibiotic resistance one of the 10 major threats to global health.
To combat this crisis, we urgently need a new, more powerful antibiotics. But hardly anyone develops. In fact, many pharmaceutical companies are closing their research departments on antibiotics or have already done so. Scientists have just developed and approved a single new class of antibiotics since 1984.
It is easy to understand why. To prevent resistance doctors hold new antibiotics under lock and prescribe them only in emergencies for short periods of time. As a result, new antibiotics are almost never brings in enough income to cover their average development costs of $ 1 billion. It is understandable that most pharmaceutical companies prefer to invest their capital in research projects (e.g., experimental cancer medicine) that offer at least a small chance of a profit.
So what is the solution? When it comes to antibiotic resistance, the government need to intervene. Legislators can offer grants to encourage researchers and pharmaceutical companies that bring to market new antibiotics. Such remuneration would have done research and development in the field of antibiotics financially viable.
It’s time to fight back MRSA and other drug-resistant infections before superbugs will destroy us all.