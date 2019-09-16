“Little green men” Gerashchenko: the network launched the flash mob because of the scandal with the MP
Critics of President Vladimir Zelensky and the party “servant of the people” has launched an online flashmob with the hashtag “little green men”, writes NewsOboz.org with reference to Browser.
So they replied on 12 September, the Committee on rules, parliamentary ethics and organization of work of the Parliament was deprived of the co-chair of the faction “European solidarity” Irina Gerashchenko the right to visit BP for five plenary days.
In particular, dozens of posts, accompanied by the hashtag, appeared in Facebook. Some users posted a photo with taped green tape mouth and middle finger.