Little hero: 8-year-old boy prevented a school shooting
Eight-year-old Blake Johnson has taught us a lesson of courage, when prevented a potential shooting. Events occurred in elementary school Hudson (FL). This writes CBS News.
The boy was in the restroom when another student showed him something in his backpack, and pulled out a loaded 9-mm pistol.
“He pulled it out and said if I ever tell anyone he will kill me,” recalls Johnson.
Blake noted that he was a little scared, but still warned school security guard, about the danger. He quickly disarmed the student and took his gun, so no one was hurt. The guy who brought a gun, too, was eight-year-old schoolboy. Against him is likely to excite criminal case.
Blake’s mother, Elaine, heard about the incident when the school sent a message to parents, but little did she know that her son was a hero.
“The son came home and told me about the gun — she told the source. — He was the one who had actually seen a weapon. The boy was not afraid and took the initiative to go for help.”
Blake and the other students are taught that if they see something suspicious, you must report to someone from adults. Mother Blake said that he took it not hypothetically, but in the real world.
“I’m happy because the son knows what to do in such cases. And I’m happy that he brave enough to do it, — summed up Lainey. — I am very proud of them.”