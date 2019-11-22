Little Iodine from the TV series “Mandalore” became the star of the meme
Twitter users immediately spotted the “baby Yoda”
In November, 2019 at the stream service Disney+ has launched a new series “Mandalore”, which is part of the universe of “Star wars”. Fans of the franchise and critics appreciated the film, but most of the users of social networks have conquered a little of Iodine. Twitter immediately flooded with memes cute character.
The plot of the film is about a lonely bounty hunter from a clan of warriors, Mandalorians, who finds a baby belonging to the same race as the great master Yoda from “Star wars.” Hunter begins to protect the creature from the robots, whose purpose is to kill the baby. In the second series, which aired a couple of days ago, shows that little Yoda has the force, which helps mandalore in the battle with the wild beast.
According to the plot of the film, this sweet long-eared creature for 50 years, and the representatives of their race are renowned for their longevity. Users of the social network immediately fell in love with the little Yoda and even established his personal account.