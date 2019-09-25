Little kids have demonstrated mastery of parkour
A goat named Luna, who lives on the farm “Sunflower Farm Creamery” (Maine, USA) does not have a moment’s peace because of their naughty children.
Millie and Charlie are just two weeks old, but despite the fact that baby goats are very cute, they are still terrible restless able the whole day to spend on honing the skills of parkour. And although the kids are still not all of it, some of the stunts look quite impressive.
One can only marvel at how the cubs climb onto the back of the moon and jump out of there, and wish their mother a lot of patience.