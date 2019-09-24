Little monkey showed a hapless mother how to drink water from a bottle
September 24, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Apparently, the animal was too thirsty, and therefore did not even bother to Unscrew the lid off that bottle.
The monkey simply poked a hole in the bottom of the bottle and in such an unusual way with the pleasure of quenched thirst. However, her cub was posltlve — sitting on the other side, he began to pull at the cover as if to show mother how to use the container of water.
A funny scene took video of 21-year-old freelance photographer named Puskar, resting on a bench in the Swayambhunath, also known as the Monkey temple (Nepal).