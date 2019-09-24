Little monkey showed a hapless mother how to drink water from a bottle

Маленькая обезьянка показала нерасторопной маме, как нужно пить воду из бутылки

Apparently, the animal was too thirsty, and therefore did not even bother to Unscrew the lid off that bottle.

The monkey simply poked a hole in the bottom of the bottle and in such an unusual way with the pleasure of quenched thirst. However, her cub was posltlve — sitting on the other side, he began to pull at the cover as if to show mother how to use the container of water.

A funny scene took video of 21-year-old freelance photographer named Puskar, resting on a bench in the Swayambhunath, also known as the Monkey temple (Nepal).

