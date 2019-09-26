Little Panda coming down the stairs, did it faster than expected
September 26, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Many spectators spared little Panda, filmed on video in China, although one must admit that what happened to her trouble at the same time looks funny.
The young animal was coming down the stairs, making it very carefully, and therefore very slow.
Alas, at some point the awkwardness of the baby played a trick on him — he tripped and rolled head over heels down the stairs. Thus the descent was much more rapid, but not pleasant.