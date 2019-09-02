Liv Tyler told about his attitude to marriage
The heroine of the October issue of Tatler was the 42-year-old Liv Tyler. American actress, yesterday presented the film To the stars (Ad Astra) at the Venice film festival, has long moved to Europe. In the spring of 2014, she is in a relationship with British sports agent Dave Gardner. The couple are raising two children — four sons of sailor and three-year old daughter Lulu. Tyler has 14-year-old son Milo from her marriage to musician Royston Langdon. The Tatler magazine Liv told about the British upper class, wedding, Princess Eugenie, where Tyler was among the guests, and your family.
About the British society
Class system I, as an American, it seems really depressing. The Americans knew that every man could be anyone. If you work hard, you’ll have everything. Having everything you can and be left with nothing.
About wedding Princess Eugenie
Church ceremony — my favorite part of the wedding. Words cannot describe how magical everything was. All guests behave according to the Protocol. I admit that it is also very interesting. But on the wedding party suddenly everything was informal, free and fun.
In 2015, the Liv and the father of her younger children, Dave Gardner got engaged, but since then have not arranged the wedding. In an interview with Tyler explained why they did not hurry with marriage.
I like to be engaged, but married I am torn. Always thought that marriage should be a reward for what you have survived in their relationship. See that all this usually happens on the contrary,
replied Liv.