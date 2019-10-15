“Live” Nissan Juke revealed at the auto show in Sofia
Finally, the official presentation of new generation of compact Japanese crossover Nissan Juke.
Recall that the official details about the new product was published at the beginning of last month. The automaker in its press release gave details about the second generation models of publishing including a large gallery of pictures of the Juke.
The Japanese automaker decided to skip the international motor show in Frankfurt, but the official debut is still held in Europe — the Sofia motor show, which is the last European motor show of the calendar of the International organization of motor vehicle manufacturers (OICA) in 2019.
In Sofia, the automaker brought a top performance crossover with a combined salon, a premium Bose sound system, heated seats, decorative inserts in the bumpers and 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels. Under the bonnet is a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine with a turbocharger, the output of which is 117 HP Couple he is 6-speed manual transmission. Optional in most markets will be available 7-speed automatic transmission with double clutch.