Liver problems cause irregularities in the heart
Scientists believe that liver problems can cause serious disruptions in the functioning of the heart. As you know, cardiovascular disease is one of the first places in the ranking of diseases that lead to death.
From non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) affects about 37% of the world population, and in Russia, this pathology is diagnosed in 70% of the population. This disease is characterized by accumulation of fat in the cells of the body, which leads to malfunction and inflammatory processes. Often the disease is complicated by cirrhosis, fibrosis and hepatitis. Recent scientific studies have confirmed that liver problems are directly related to heart disease. As it turned out, in people with NAFLD vessels are much worse than those of healthy. Japanese scientists have shown that heart diseases are more common in patients with liver problems. Moreover, inflammation in this organ provoke similar processes in the heart. In turn, Israeli experts said on the relationship between NAFLD and diastolic function of the left ventricular myocardium.
Scientists claim that people with liver problems should be included in the risk group for heart disease. How to write Planet-Today, doctors believe that such patients should go for regular checkups and medical examinations.