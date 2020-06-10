Liverpool acknowledged champion of England: in any case the engraving of the club name is printed on the Cup (video)
In England no one doubts that this season Liverpool for the first time in its history, will become the champion of the English Premier League.
In any case, I do not doubt the official engraver of the League, which caused the name of the Liverpool club in the League Cup Premier League, which is symbolic even got a red livery.
Now to confirm the engraving “2019-20 Liverpool” wards Jurgen Klopp remains the only score 6 points in the remaining 9 rounds.
And the first match “red” will play against his countrymen from the blue side of Liverpool “Everton”. The match is scheduled for June 21.