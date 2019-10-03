Liverpool and Salzburg staged a Thriller at Anfield (video)
In the second round of the group stage of the Champions League the current holders of the trophy, “Liverpool” played with “Salzburg”.
The team at Anfield made uniform shooting in Wild West style, scoring double with 7 goals.
By the 36th minute the hosts, the efforts of Sadio mane (9), Andrew Robertson (25) and Mohamed Salah confidently won 3:0. Particularly intriguing was the second goal of “red”, organized by the two extreme defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold made a cross for the Piglet, and some wind listed there, Robertson has closed the transfer colleagues in the role.
However, before the break-Hee Jang-hwan scored one ball – 3:1. Note the ease with which a South Korean footballer guests managed in that episode to replay one of the best defenders in the world Virgil van Dyck.
Major miracles began in the second half.
At first, Takumi Minamino (56) to at least reduce the backlog of “Salzburg” in the score (3:2). And after 4 minutes of Erling Holland and completely restored the balance – 3:3.
But last word remains for football players “Liverpool”.
At the 69th minute, Roberto Firmino thin pass took Salah to a rendezvous with Chicana Stanković, and Egyptian masterfully done its job 4:3.
In a parallel match of group E Genk and Napoli have painted a goalless draw.
Neapolitans with four points continue to lead the standings.
1 point behind Liverpool and Salzburg.
“Genk” with a single point closes the Quartet.
A review of the match “Liverpool” – “Salzburg” on the website of the official broadcaster of the League.