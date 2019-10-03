Liverpool and Tottenham for two set a record Champions League
October 3, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Head coaches Juergen Klopp (left) and Mauricio Pochettino
Just finished the second round of the group stage of the Champions League Liverpool at Anfield in the bright match beat Salzburg 4:3, while Tottenham are also at home in no less colorful match has conceded “Bavaria” 2:7.
Thus, the finalists of the last season of UEFA Champions League for two in one round conceded 10 goals, which is a new record in the tournament, according to Opta.