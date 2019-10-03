Liverpool and Tottenham for two set a record Champions League

| October 3, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Head coaches Juergen Klopp (left) and Mauricio Pochettino

Just finished the second round of the group stage of the Champions League Liverpool at Anfield in the bright match beat Salzburg 4:3, while Tottenham are also at home in no less colorful match has conceded “Bavaria” 2:7.

Thus, the finalists of the last season of UEFA Champions League for two in one round conceded 10 goals, which is a new record in the tournament, according to Opta.

