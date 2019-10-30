Liverpool – Arsenal: goals online live match of the English League Cup
Wednesday, October 30, in Liverpool at Anfield stadium will host the match of 1/8 final of the English League Cup, in which local “Liverpool” will play with London “the Arsenal”.
For each teams it will be the second match in the tournament. At the previous stage the team of jürgen Klopp beat away “Milton Keynes of the first English League — 2:0 (Milner, 41, Hoover, 69), and the team Unai emery home reserve team defeated the once formidable “Nottingham forest”, now living in the championship, the — 5:0 (Martinelli, 31, 90+2, holding, 71, Willock, 77, of Nelson, 84).
We will add that series without a victory “the Arsenal” in the match with “Liverpool” runs from April 2015 — since then, the teams played nine matches, of which “the Reds” won five, and four games ended in a draw.
The match at Anfield will begin at 21:30 Kyiv time. For goals online you will be able to follow on the website “FACTS” in this news.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter