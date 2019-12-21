Liverpool became the club champion of the world (video)
Roberto Firmino
At the stadium “Khalifa” in the capital of Qatar in the Club world Cup final clash between the winners of the European League of Champions English “Liverpool” and the winner of the South American Copa Libertadores – Brazilian “Flamengo”.
In the main time the team failed to score – 0:0. All decided the only goal of the forward of “Liverpool” Roberto Firmino scored by the Brazilian in the 99th minute of the match – 1:0.
Recall that Firmino scored on 90+1 minute of the semi final match of the tournament resulted in the “red” victory in the confrontation with the “Monterrey” (2:1).
Note that before the match in Qatar never before in its history, Liverpool has not won the Intercontinental Cup nor the FIFA Club world Cup.
Moreover, in 1981 the British played in the final of the Intercontinental Cup, however the match “Reds” lost (0:3), and a rival of Liverpool then was Flamengo.
So today the team of jürgen Klopp after 38 years returned the favor.
Add that Liverpool won their third title in a calendar year – in addition to the Champions League and KCHM, Liverpool, in August won the UEFA super Cup, beating Chelsea (2:2, penalties 5:4).