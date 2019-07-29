Liverpool before the match for the Supercup of England a crushing lost to Napoli (video)
In the capital of Scotland, Edinburgh, hosted a friendly match between the winner of Champions League – Liverpool and Napoli.
The Italian club scored three bezotvetnaja goals into the net of Simon Mignolet.
Will add to upcoming Sunday the match for the FA community shield against Manchester city, the team of jürgen Klopp will hold another friendly match against Lyon.
Recall that in the pre-season tour of the USA Liverpool have not won a single victory – losing Borussia Dortmund (2:3) and Sevilla (1:2), as well as a draw with sporting (2:2).
