Liverpool before the match for the Supercup of England a crushing lost to Napoli (video)

| July 29, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

"Ливерпуль" перед матчем за Суперкубок Англии сокрушительно проиграл "Наполи" (видео)

In the capital of Scotland, Edinburgh, hosted a friendly match between the winner of Champions League – Liverpool and Napoli.

The Italian club scored three bezotvetnaja goals into the net of Simon Mignolet.

Will add to upcoming Sunday the match for the FA community shield against Manchester city, the team of jürgen Klopp will hold another friendly match against Lyon.

Recall that in the pre-season tour of the USA Liverpool have not won a single victory – losing Borussia Dortmund (2:3) and Sevilla (1:2), as well as a draw with sporting (2:2).

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.