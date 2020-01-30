Liverpool broke the club’s 127-year record
In the framework of the missed match of the 18th round of the English Premier League without five minutes the champion of England this season – Liverpool in London won his next victory. This time they beat our club Andriy Yarmolenko – “West ham” – 2:0.
Goals in each half scored by Mohamed Salah and Alex oxlade-Chamberlain.
With this victory, “red” not only to 19 points increased his lead in the standings from the closest pursuer, which is the champion of the Premier League the last two years – “Manchester city”, but also established unique achievement.
“Liverpool” for the first time in 127-year history of the club beat every team in a single season in higher League.