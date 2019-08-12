“Liverpool” — “Chelsea”: online broadcast of the match for the UEFA super Cup
Wednesday, August 14 in Istanbul at stadium “Vodafone Park” (capacity — 41 903 of the viewer) will host the match for the UEFA super Cup in the English “Liverpool” and “Chelsea”. The game kicks off at 22:00.
Female referees
The UEFA Committee of umpires took the revolutionary decision and for the first time in history appointed to work on European women’s match referees. The referee in the field — 35-year-old Stephanie Frapper. 2019 for French women — full year in April she made her debut in the French Ligue 1, becoming the first female referee taking the match in the top division of the country in July, worked on the final women’s world Cup between USA and the Netherlands, and now will be the main referee for the UEFA super Cup. To help Stephanie will be her compatriot Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O’neill from Ireland, the fourth referee — Turkish Cuneyt Cakir. In case of dispute, her compatriot prompt TURP Clement, who will carry out the functions of videoassistance.
35-year-old Stephanie Frapper
Different start to the Premier League
The weekend kicked off the English Premier League (EPL). The matches of the first round ended for “Liverpool” and “Chelsea” with diametrically opposed results — the “red” defeated on the home field “Norwich” — 4:1 (Hanley, 7, own goal, Salah, 19, van Dyck, 28, Original, 42 — Pukki, 64), but the “blue” in the opening game of club legend Frank Lampard on a post of the head coach were broken away, “Manchester United” — 0:4 (Rashford, 18, with a penalty, 67, martial, 65, James, 81).
Start in the new season of the Premier League “Chelsea” frankly failed…
Pedro is the most accomplished tournament fighter
In the application of both teams on the upcoming game is only four players that have previously played in matches for the UEFA super Cup. The most experienced of them — Spanish, Chelsea midfielder Pedro Rodriguez, which account for three such games (two of them successful) for the time of performances in Barcelona. His current teammate Croatian MATEO Kovacic in the squad real Madrid have won two trophies, in 2016 (Sevilla 3:2) and 2017 (“Manchester United” — 2:1), but the field appeared only in one of the matches, and the Brazilian Willian with Shakhtar Donetsk lost in 2009, the Catalan “Barcelona” (0:1 goal in extra time were scored by the Pedro).
The Spaniard Pedro played three times in the match for UEFA super Cup
In the “Liverpool” only one player — a 2013 Swiss midfielder xherdan Shaqiri in Bayern beat just Chelsea (2:2 in regular time, 5:4 on penalties).
Sixth meeting in UEFA club competition
In addition to regular matches within the English Premier League, teams are also five times interfere with each other in Europe, and in all cases — in the Champions League. Double success celebrated Liverpool (in the semi-2004/2005 — 0:0 on away and 1:0 at home and in the semi-finals of the 2006/2007 season — 0:1 away, 1:0 at home and win on penalties 4:1), many times took place on Chelsea (in the semi-2007/2008 — 1:1 away and 3:2 at home and in the quarter-finals-2008/2009 — 3:1 away and 4:4 at home), in another case, the draw put the clubs in the group stage of the tournament-2005/2006 (in both games in Liverpool and London, ended 0:0 in the play-off both teams).
The last time Liverpool and Chelsea met in European competition ten years ago
Four trophies for two
For “Liverpool” it will be the sixth match for the honorary trophy. Three previous attempts were successful in 1977 (“Hamburg” — 1:1 away and 6:0 at home), 2001 (Bayern — 3:2) and 2005 (CSKA Moskva — 3:1), in two cases, the stronger was the opponent in 1978 (Anderlecht — 1:3 on away and 2:1 at home) and 1984 (Juventus 0:2). More trophies than “red”, only “Barcelona”, “Milan” (according to ITIL) and real Madrid (four).
From “Liverpool” in the collection of three UEFA super Cup – more than just a “Barcelona”, “Milan” and “real”
Chelsea’s fourth attempt to win the European Cup. Only in one case in 1998 against real Madrid (1:0), he conquered the “blue” in two confrontations Londoners were left with nothing in 2012 (club atlético de Madrid — 1:4) and 2013 (Bayern 2:2, penalties — 4:5).
The first English duel
.
