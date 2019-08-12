“Liverpool” — “Chelsea”: the bookmakers on the match for the UEFA super Cup
Wednesday, August 14, will be contested the first European trophy in the season 2019/2020. In the match for the UEFA super Cup at the stadium “Vodafone Park” in Istanbul will play the English “Liverpool” and “Chelsea” (the match will start at 22:00 Kyiv time).
ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH “LIVERPOOL” — “CHELSEA”
For “Liverpool” it will be the sixth match for the honorary trophy. Three previous attempts were successful in 1977 (“Hamburg” — 1:1 away and 6:0 at home), 2001 (Bayern — 3:2) and 2005 (CSKA Moskva — 3:1), in two cases, the stronger was the opponent in 1978 (Anderlecht — 1:3 on away and 2:1 at home) and 1984 (Juventus 0:2).
Chelsea’s fourth attempt to win the European Cup. Only in one case in 1998 against real Madrid (1:0), he conquered the “blue” in two confrontations Londoners were left with nothing in 2012 (club atlético de Madrid — 1:4) and 2013 (Bayern 2:2, penalties — 4:5).
In the upcoming game leading Ukrainian and foreign bookmakers see a clear favourite, “Liverpool”, offering to make bets with such odds.
“Favorite Sports”: the victory “Liverpool” — of 1.62, the draw of 4.30, the victory “Chelsea” — 5,25. Liverpool will win the super bowl — 1,35, Chelsea will win the super bowl is 3.25.
“Prematch”: the victory “Liverpool” — 1,60, draw — 4,10, win of Chelsea at 6.00. Liverpool will win the super bowl — 1,30, Chelsea will win the super bowl — 3,75.
“Marathon”: a victory “Liverpool” — 1,615, draw — 4,20 victory “Chelsea” — 6,05. Liverpool will win the super bowl — 1,30, Chelsea will win the super bowl — 3,74.
1xbet: victory “Liverpool” — 1,632, draw — 4,20 victory “Chelsea” — 5,90. Liverpool will win the super bowl — 1,30, Chelsea will win the super bowl — 3,74.
William Hill: the win of “Liverpool” to 1.57, the draw is 4.00 victory “Chelsea” — 5,80. Liverpool will win the super bowl — 1.28 and Chelsea will win the super bowl — 3,50.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter