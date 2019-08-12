“Liverpool” — “Chelsea”: the bookmakers on the match for the UEFA super Cup

| August 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

«Ливерпуль» — «Челси»: прогнозы букмекеров на матч за Суперкубок УЕФА

Wednesday, August 14, will be contested the first European trophy in the season 2019/2020. In the match for the UEFA super Cup at the stadium “Vodafone Park” in Istanbul will play the English “Liverpool” and “Chelsea” (the match will start at 22:00 Kyiv time).

ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH “LIVERPOOL” — “CHELSEA”

For “Liverpool” it will be the sixth match for the honorary trophy. Three previous attempts were successful in 1977 (“Hamburg” — 1:1 away and 6:0 at home), 2001 (Bayern — 3:2) and 2005 (CSKA Moskva — 3:1), in two cases, the stronger was the opponent in 1978 (Anderlecht — 1:3 on away and 2:1 at home) and 1984 (Juventus 0:2).

Chelsea’s fourth attempt to win the European Cup. Only in one case in 1998 against real Madrid (1:0), he conquered the “blue” in two confrontations Londoners were left with nothing in 2012 (club atlético de Madrid — 1:4) and 2013 (Bayern 2:2, penalties — 4:5).

In the upcoming game leading Ukrainian and foreign bookmakers see a clear favourite, “Liverpool”, offering to make bets with such odds.

“Favorite Sports”: the victory “Liverpool” — of 1.62, the draw of 4.30, the victory “Chelsea” — 5,25. Liverpool will win the super bowl — 1,35, Chelsea will win the super bowl is 3.25.

“Prematch”: the victory “Liverpool” — 1,60, draw — 4,10, win of Chelsea at 6.00. Liverpool will win the super bowl — 1,30, Chelsea will win the super bowl — 3,75.

“Marathon”: a victory “Liverpool” — 1,615, draw — 4,20 victory “Chelsea” — 6,05. Liverpool will win the super bowl — 1,30, Chelsea will win the super bowl — 3,74.

1xbet: victory “Liverpool” — 1,632, draw — 4,20 victory “Chelsea” — 5,90. Liverpool will win the super bowl — 1,30, Chelsea will win the super bowl — 3,74.

William Hill: the win of “Liverpool” to 1.57, the draw is 4.00 victory “Chelsea” — 5,80. Liverpool will win the super bowl — 1.28 and Chelsea will win the super bowl — 3,50.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.