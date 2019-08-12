Liverpool — Chelsea: where to watch online the match for UEFA super Cup

| August 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Wednesday, August 14 in Istanbul at stadium “Vodafone Park”, containing nearly 42 thousand spectators, will host the match for the UEFA super Cup, which will meet the winner of the Champions League last season, Liverpool and the winner of the Europa League Chelsea. Beginning at 22:00 Kyiv time.

ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH “LIVERPOOL” — “CHELSEA”

