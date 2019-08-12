Liverpool — Chelsea: where to watch online the match for UEFA super Cup
August 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Wednesday, August 14 in Istanbul at stadium “Vodafone Park”, containing nearly 42 thousand spectators, will host the match for the UEFA super Cup, which will meet the winner of the Champions League last season, Liverpool and the winner of the Europa League Chelsea. Beginning at 22:00 Kyiv time.
ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH “LIVERPOOL” — “CHELSEA”
“.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter
Loading...
READ Before the match for the Supercup of England there was a mass fight of fans "Teams" and "Liverpool" (video)