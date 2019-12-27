Liverpool eliminated the only obstacle on the way to her first over the past 30 years the title of champion of England (video)
The chorus “Va, pensiero” from Verdi’s “Nabucco” performed by Wijnaldum, Milner and Henderson
In the framework of the 19th round of the English Premier League was the Central match of the first round in the Leicester local “foxes” took the unconditional leader of the championship and the newly formed club of the world champion – “Liverpool”.
To the reporting of the match the gap between Liverpool and his closest pursuer, which is precisely the “Lester” was 13 points and for the resumption of intrigue in the championship, the hosts needed to win.
However, the team of jürgen Klopp clearly demonstrated the difference in skill level of two teams.
Shipped 4 unanswered goals on “king Power”, Liverpool, perhaps, eliminated the only obstacle on the way to his first championship in the Premier League.
Recall the Reds last won the championship of England in 1990, before the creation of the Premier League.